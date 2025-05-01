In the context of types of receivables, what is a primary risk associated with reducing or eliminating credit insurance coverage on accounts receivable?
A
Decreased need for allowance for doubtful accounts
B
Increased exposure to potential bad debts if customers default on payments
C
Improved cash flow due to lower insurance premiums
D
Higher likelihood of overstatement of revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represent amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are considered assets on the balance sheet.
Learn about credit insurance coverage: Credit insurance is a policy that protects businesses against the risk of non-payment by customers. It helps mitigate the financial impact of bad debts.
Identify the primary risk of reducing or eliminating credit insurance: Without credit insurance, the company is exposed to a higher risk of customers defaulting on payments, which can lead to bad debts.
Analyze the impact on financial statements: Increased exposure to bad debts can result in a higher allowance for doubtful accounts, which reduces the net realizable value of accounts receivable and impacts revenue recognition.
Evaluate the trade-offs: While reducing credit insurance may lower costs (e.g., premiums), it increases the likelihood of bad debts and potential overstatement of revenue if defaults are not properly accounted for.
