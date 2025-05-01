Which of the following items should be included in the heading of an income statement?
A
The title 'Income Statement'
B
The period covered by the statement
C
The name of the company
D
The total assets at year-end
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an income statement: It is a financial report that shows a company's financial performance over a specific period, including revenues, expenses, and net income or loss.
Identify the key components of the heading of an income statement. The heading typically includes three essential elements: the name of the company, the title of the statement ('Income Statement'), and the period covered by the statement (e.g., 'For the Year Ended December 31, 2023').
Recognize that the total assets at year-end is not part of the income statement heading. Total assets are reported on the balance sheet, not the income statement.
Verify the correct elements for the heading: Ensure the name of the company, the title 'Income Statement,' and the period covered are included in the heading. These elements provide context and clarity for the financial data presented.
Conclude that the correct items to include in the heading of an income statement are: the name of the company, the title 'Income Statement,' and the period covered by the statement. Exclude any unrelated items, such as total assets at year-end.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian