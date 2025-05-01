Which of the following accounts would NOT appear on a balance sheet?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Retained Earnings
C
Service Revenue
D
Inventory
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a balance sheet. A balance sheet is a financial statement that reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It includes accounts that represent the company's financial position.
Step 2: Identify the types of accounts that appear on a balance sheet. These include: (1) Assets (e.g., Accounts Receivable, Inventory), (2) Liabilities, and (3) Equity (e.g., Retained Earnings).
Step 3: Recognize that Service Revenue is an income account. Revenue accounts are reported on the income statement, not the balance sheet, because they represent the company's performance over a period of time rather than its financial position at a specific point.
Step 4: Confirm that Accounts Receivable and Inventory are asset accounts, which are part of the balance sheet under the 'Assets' section. Retained Earnings is an equity account, which is part of the balance sheet under the 'Equity' section.
Step 5: Conclude that Service Revenue does NOT appear on the balance sheet because it is part of the income statement, while the other accounts listed (Accounts Receivable, Retained Earnings, Inventory) do appear on the balance sheet.
