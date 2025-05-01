Which financial statement reports the financial position of a business at a specific point in time?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Income Statement
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each financial statement. The Balance Sheet reports the financial position of a business at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity. The Income Statement shows the company's performance over a period, detailing revenues and expenses. The Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over a period. The Statement of Cash Flows outlines cash inflows and outflows during a period.
Step 2: Focus on the key phrase 'financial position at a specific point in time.' This phrase is crucial in identifying the correct financial statement, as it refers to the snapshot of the company's financial health.
Step 3: Recall that the Balance Sheet is the financial statement designed to provide a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes three main components: assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options. The Income Statement, Statement of Retained Earnings, and Statement of Cash Flows all report financial activity over a period of time, not at a specific point in time.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct financial statement for reporting the financial position of a business at a specific point in time is the Balance Sheet.
