On which of the four major financial statements would you find the amounts for common stock and paid-in surplus?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the four major financial statements: Balance Sheet, Statement of Cash Flows, Statement of Retained Earnings, and Income Statement. Each serves a specific purpose in financial reporting.
Step 2: Recall that common stock and paid-in surplus are components of a company's equity. Equity is reported on the Balance Sheet, which provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Step 3: Note that the Statement of Cash Flows tracks cash inflows and outflows but does not directly report equity components like common stock and paid-in surplus.
Step 4: Understand that the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over a period, including dividends and net income, but does not include common stock and paid-in surplus.
Step 5: Recognize that the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses to calculate net income, which contributes to retained earnings but does not include equity components like common stock and paid-in surplus.
