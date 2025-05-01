Which of the following internal control components is primarily a deterrent to corruption within an organization?
A
Monitoring Activities
B
Control Environment
C
Risk Assessment
D
Information and Communication
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking which internal control component primarily acts as a deterrent to corruption within an organization. The options provided are Monitoring Activities, Control Environment, Risk Assessment, and Information and Communication.
Review the concept of internal control components: Internal control is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the achievement of objectives in operations, reporting, and compliance. The five components of internal control are Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring Activities.
Focus on the role of the Control Environment: The Control Environment sets the tone of an organization, influencing the control consciousness of its people. It includes the integrity, ethical values, and competence of the organization's people, as well as management's philosophy and operating style. This component is critical in establishing a culture that deters corruption.
Compare the other options: Monitoring Activities involves assessing the quality of internal control performance over time. Risk Assessment identifies and analyzes risks to achieving objectives. Information and Communication ensure relevant information is identified, captured, and communicated. While these are important, they do not primarily focus on deterring corruption.
Conclude that the Control Environment is the correct answer: The Control Environment is the foundation for all other components of internal control and is primarily responsible for deterring corruption by promoting ethical behavior and integrity within the organization.
