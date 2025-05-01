Which of the following is NOT an appropriate internal control for cash receipts over the counter?
A
Requiring two employees to count cash at the end of each shift
B
Allowing the same employee to both receive cash and record transactions
C
Depositing cash receipts daily into the bank
D
Using cash registers that produce receipts for customers
1
Understand the concept of internal controls: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by a company to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency. For cash receipts, internal controls are designed to prevent theft, fraud, and errors.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the principles of effective internal controls. Effective controls typically involve segregation of duties, regular reconciliation, and documentation.
Evaluate the first option: 'Requiring two employees to count cash at the end of each shift' is an appropriate internal control because it reduces the risk of theft or errors by involving multiple individuals in the process.
Evaluate the second option: 'Allowing the same employee to both receive cash and record transactions' is NOT an appropriate internal control. This violates the principle of segregation of duties, which is essential to prevent fraud or errors. One employee should not handle both receiving and recording cash.
Evaluate the remaining options: 'Depositing cash receipts daily into the bank' and 'Using cash registers that produce receipts for customers' are appropriate internal controls. Daily deposits reduce the risk of theft, and cash registers provide documentation for transactions.
