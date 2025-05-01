Which of the following is an element of the control environment?
A
Information processing controls
B
Ongoing monitoring activities
C
Physical safeguards over assets
D
Commitment to integrity and ethical values
1
Understand the concept of the control environment: The control environment is the foundation of an organization's internal control system. It sets the tone at the top and influences the control consciousness of its people. Key elements include integrity, ethical values, and the competence of the organization’s people.
Identify the key elements of the control environment: These typically include commitment to integrity and ethical values, management's philosophy and operating style, organizational structure, assignment of authority and responsibility, and human resource policies and practices.
Analyze the options provided: Information processing controls, ongoing monitoring activities, and physical safeguards over assets are components of internal control but are not part of the control environment. They fall under other categories like control activities or monitoring.
Focus on the correct answer: Commitment to integrity and ethical values is a fundamental element of the control environment because it establishes the ethical framework and standards for the organization.
Conclude the reasoning: The control environment emphasizes the importance of ethical behavior and integrity, which are essential for fostering a culture of accountability and effective internal controls.
