An internal control system is designed to do all but which of the following?
A
Enhance the reliability of financial reporting
B
Guarantee profitability for the company
C
Safeguard company assets
D
Ensure compliance with laws and regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of an internal control system. Internal control systems are designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the achievement of objectives in the following categories: reliability of financial reporting, compliance with laws and regulations, and safeguarding of assets.
Step 2: Recognize that internal control systems are not designed to guarantee profitability. Profitability depends on various external and internal factors, such as market conditions, business strategies, and operational efficiency, which are beyond the scope of internal controls.
Step 3: Review the options provided in the question. Identify which functions align with the objectives of internal control systems (e.g., enhancing financial reporting reliability, safeguarding assets, ensuring compliance).
Step 4: Compare the options to the purpose of internal control systems. The option 'Guarantee profitability for the company' does not align with the objectives of internal control systems, as profitability is not guaranteed by these systems.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with the purpose of internal control systems, which is 'Guarantee profitability for the company.'
