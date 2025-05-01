In insurance accounting, when must insurable interest exist for a valid insurance contract?
A
Only at the end of the policy term
B
At the time the insurance policy is taken out
C
At both the inception of the policy and at the time of loss
D
At the time of loss or claim
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of insurable interest: Insurable interest refers to the financial or other interest a person has in the subject matter of the insurance policy, which would cause them to suffer a loss if the insured event occurs.
Review the principle of insurable interest in insurance accounting: For an insurance contract to be valid, the insured must demonstrate insurable interest in the subject matter of the policy. This ensures that the policyholder has a legitimate reason to seek coverage.
Analyze the timing of insurable interest: Insurable interest must exist at specific points in time to validate the insurance contract. This is typically required at the time of loss or claim, as the insured must prove they have a financial stake in the subject matter at the time of the event.
Compare the options provided: Evaluate each option against the principle of insurable interest. For example, insurable interest is not required only at the end of the policy term or solely at the inception of the policy. It must exist at the time of loss or claim to ensure the policyholder has a legitimate claim.
Conclude the correct timing: Based on the principle of insurable interest, the correct answer is that insurable interest must exist at the time of loss or claim. This ensures the policyholder has a valid reason to receive compensation for the insured event.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian