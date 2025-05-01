Which type of activity is performed on each individual product unit in the context of cost accounting?
A
Facility-level activity
B
Product-level activity
C
Batch-level activity
D
Unit-level activity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of activity levels in cost accounting. Activities are categorized based on the scope of their impact: facility-level, product-level, batch-level, and unit-level activities.
Recognize that unit-level activities are performed on each individual product unit. These activities are directly tied to the production or handling of a single unit of product.
Differentiate unit-level activities from other activity levels: Facility-level activities support the entire organization, product-level activities are specific to a product line, and batch-level activities occur for a group or batch of products.
Examples of unit-level activities include direct labor, direct materials, and machine operations required for producing or processing a single unit of product.
Conclude that in the context of cost accounting, the type of activity performed on each individual product unit is classified as a unit-level activity.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian