A company uses the perpetual inventory system. At the end of the period, the following information is available: Beginning Inventory = $5,000$, Purchases = $12,000$, Ending Inventory = $4,000$. What is the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for the period?
A
$13,000$
B
$17,000$
C
$9,000$
D
$21,000$
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the formula for Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) under the perpetual inventory system. The formula is: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \).
Step 2: Identify the values provided in the problem: \( \text{Beginning Inventory} = \$5000 \), \( \text{Purchases} = \$12000 \), and \( \text{Ending Inventory} = \$4000 \).
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula: \( \text{COGS} = \$5000 + \$12000 - \$4000 \).