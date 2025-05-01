Under a perpetual inventory system, how is the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) determined when a sale occurs?
A
COGS is calculated only at the end of the accounting period using a physical count.
B
COGS is not recorded until payment is received from the customer.
C
COGS is estimated using the predetermined overhead rate.
D
COGS is updated continuously with each sale based on the actual cost of inventory sold.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the perpetual inventory system: In a perpetual inventory system, inventory records are updated continuously to reflect purchases and sales. This system provides real-time tracking of inventory levels and costs.
Recognize the role of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS): COGS represents the direct costs associated with the production or purchase of goods that are sold during a specific period. It is an expense recorded on the income statement.
Identify how COGS is determined in a perpetual inventory system: When a sale occurs, the system automatically calculates and updates COGS based on the actual cost of the inventory sold. This is done in real-time, ensuring accurate financial reporting.
Contrast with other methods: Unlike periodic inventory systems, where COGS is calculated at the end of the accounting period using a physical count, the perpetual system continuously updates COGS without waiting for a physical inventory count.
Understand the implications: The perpetual inventory system provides timely and accurate financial information, which is crucial for decision-making and maintaining proper inventory control.
