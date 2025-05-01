Which of the following formulas is used to calculate the variable cost per unit in a manufacturing company?
A
Variable Cost per Unit = Total Variable Costs / Number of Units Produced
B
Variable Cost per Unit = Total Sales Revenue / Number of Units Produced
C
Variable Cost per Unit = (Total Fixed Costs + Total Variable Costs) / Number of Units Sold
D
Variable Cost per Unit = Total Cost of Goods Sold / Number of Units Purchased
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of variable costs: Variable costs are costs that change in proportion to the level of production or activity. Examples include direct materials and direct labor costs.
Identify the correct formula for calculating the variable cost per unit: The formula is Variable Cost per Unit = Total Variable Costs / Number of Units Produced.
Analyze why this formula is correct: Total Variable Costs represent the total costs that vary with production, and dividing this by the Number of Units Produced gives the cost per unit.
Compare the other options: Option 2 (Total Sales Revenue / Number of Units Produced) is incorrect because sales revenue is not a cost. Option 3 ((Total Fixed Costs + Total Variable Costs) / Number of Units Sold) is incorrect because fixed costs are not part of variable costs. Option 4 (Total Cost of Goods Sold / Number of Units Purchased) is incorrect because it includes fixed costs and does not focus solely on variable costs.
Conclude that the correct formula is Variable Cost per Unit = Total Variable Costs / Number of Units Produced, as it accurately reflects the relationship between variable costs and production output.
Watch next
Master Cost of Goods Sold:Perpetual Inventory with a bite sized video explanation from Brian