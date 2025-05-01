Which of the following is an actual factory overhead allocation method?
A
Variable costing method
B
Direct costing method
C
Actual overhead rate method
D
Standard cost method
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of factory overhead allocation. Factory overhead refers to indirect costs incurred during production, such as utilities, depreciation, and maintenance. Allocation methods are used to assign these costs to products or jobs.
Step 2: Review the listed options and identify which ones are related to factory overhead allocation. The options provided include: Variable costing method, Direct costing method, Actual overhead rate method, and Standard cost method.
Step 3: Clarify the meaning of the 'Actual overhead rate method.' This method involves calculating the actual overhead costs incurred during a specific period and allocating them to products based on actual usage or activity levels.
Step 4: Compare the 'Actual overhead rate method' with other options. Note that Variable costing and Direct costing methods are primarily used for decision-making and do not allocate factory overhead in the same way. The Standard cost method uses predetermined rates, not actual rates.
Step 5: Conclude that the 'Actual overhead rate method' is the correct answer because it directly allocates actual factory overhead costs based on real data, making it an actual factory overhead allocation method.
