Which of the following costs are reported on both a company's income statement and balance sheet?
A
Accumulated Depreciation
B
Depreciation Expense
C
Inventory
D
Cost of Goods Sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of each cost mentioned in the problem: Accumulated Depreciation, Depreciation Expense, Inventory, and Cost of Goods Sold. Determine whether they appear on the income statement, balance sheet, or both.
Recall that Accumulated Depreciation is a contra-asset account that reduces the value of fixed assets on the balance sheet. It does not appear on the income statement.
Depreciation Expense represents the allocation of the cost of tangible assets over their useful life. It is reported on the income statement as an expense but does not appear on the balance sheet.
Inventory is a current asset that is reported on the balance sheet. It is not directly reported on the income statement, but its changes are reflected in the calculation of Cost of Goods Sold.
Cost of Goods Sold is an expense that is reported on the income statement. It does not appear on the balance sheet. Based on this analysis, identify which costs are reported on both the income statement and balance sheet.
