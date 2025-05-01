Which of the following statements regarding financial statements is NOT correct?
A
The statement of changes in equity shows changes in owners' equity during the period.
B
The income statement reports revenues and expenses over a period of time.
C
The statement of cash flows only includes cash inflows from operating activities.
D
The balance sheet shows a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the purpose of each financial statement mentioned in the problem. The statement of changes in equity shows the changes in owners' equity during a specific period, including contributions, distributions, and retained earnings.
Step 2: Review the income statement, which reports revenues and expenses over a period of time, ultimately showing the net income or loss for that period.
Step 3: Examine the statement of cash flows, which provides information about cash inflows and outflows categorized into operating, investing, and financing activities. Note that it does not exclusively focus on operating activities; it includes all three categories.
Step 4: Analyze the balance sheet, which presents a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, including assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 5: Compare the statements and identify the incorrect statement. The statement of cash flows does not only include cash inflows from operating activities; it also includes cash flows from investing and financing activities.
