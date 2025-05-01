Which of the following best describes the primary objective of financial accounting?
A
To determine the market value of a company's assets
B
To provide useful financial information to external users for decision making
C
To assist management in planning and controlling business operations
D
To ensure compliance with tax regulations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary objective of financial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, to help them make informed decisions.
Differentiate financial accounting from managerial accounting: Managerial accounting is primarily used by internal users (management) for planning and controlling business operations, whereas financial accounting serves external users.
Recognize that financial accounting does not aim to determine the market value of a company's assets. Instead, it provides standardized financial statements based on historical cost and accounting principles.
Understand that financial accounting is not primarily concerned with ensuring compliance with tax regulations. Tax accounting is a separate field focused on adhering to tax laws and regulations.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'To provide useful financial information to external users for decision making,' as this aligns with the primary purpose of financial accounting.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian