A _____ financial goal takes up to two years to reach.
A
permanent
B
intermediate-term
C
short-term
D
long-term
Understand the concept of financial goals: Financial goals are categorized based on the time frame required to achieve them. Common categories include short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term goals.
Define short-term financial goals: These are goals that typically take up to two years to achieve. Examples include saving for a vacation, buying a new gadget, or paying off small debts.
Define intermediate-term financial goals: These are goals that usually take between two to five years to accomplish. Examples include saving for a car or funding a portion of higher education.
Define long-term financial goals: These are goals that require more than five years to achieve. Examples include saving for retirement, purchasing a home, or funding a child's college education.
Match the time frame to the correct term: Since the problem specifies a financial goal that takes up to two years to reach, this aligns with the definition of a short-term financial goal.
