All of the following are true about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) except:
A
FAFSA is only available to graduate students.
B
Information from the FAFSA is used by colleges to award institutional aid.
C
FAFSA must be completed annually by students seeking federal aid.
D
FAFSA is used to determine eligibility for federal student financial aid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
This problem is not related to Financial Accounting. As the Pearson Financial Accounting tutor, I am here to assist with Financial Accounting-related questions. Please provide a relevant Financial Accounting problem for guidance.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian