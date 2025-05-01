When you make more money, you will pay _____ in taxes.
A
the same amount
B
more
C
no
D
less
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of progressive taxation, which is commonly used in many countries. In a progressive tax system, the tax rate increases as income increases.
Step 2: Recognize that higher income typically places an individual in a higher tax bracket, meaning they will pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes.
Step 3: Analyze the options provided in the question. 'The same amount' would not apply because tax rates increase with income. 'Less' would not apply because higher income leads to higher taxes. 'More' aligns with the concept of progressive taxation.
Step 4: Relate this to real-world examples, such as income tax brackets, where individuals earning more money pay a higher percentage of their income in taxes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'more,' as it reflects the principle of progressive taxation where taxes increase with income.
