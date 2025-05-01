Which of the following is an example of an individual financial conflict of interest (COI) in accounting?
A
A business preparing consolidated financial statements
B
A company using the accrual basis of accounting
C
An auditor following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
D
An accountant auditing a company in which they own shares
1
Understand the concept of a financial conflict of interest (COI) in accounting. A COI occurs when an individual's personal financial interests could compromise their professional judgment or objectivity.
Review the options provided in the problem. Each option represents a scenario in accounting, and the goal is to identify which one involves a COI.
Analyze the first option: 'A business preparing consolidated financial statements.' This is a standard accounting practice and does not inherently involve a COI.
Analyze the second option: 'A company using the accrual basis of accounting.' This is a widely accepted accounting method and does not involve a COI.
Analyze the fourth option: 'An accountant auditing a company in which they own shares.' Owning shares in a company being audited creates a direct financial interest, which could compromise the accountant's objectivity. This is an example of a financial conflict of interest.
