Earnings per share (EPS) is disclosed at the bottom of the:
A
Single-step income statement
B
Balance sheet
C
Statement of retained earnings
D
Statement of cash flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Earnings Per Share (EPS): EPS is a financial metric that indicates the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key indicator of a company's profitability.
Recognize where EPS is typically disclosed: EPS is disclosed at the bottom of the income statement, as it is directly related to the company's net income and shares outstanding.
Differentiate between single-step and multi-step income statements: A single-step income statement presents all revenues and gains together, followed by all expenses and losses, culminating in net income. EPS is disclosed at the bottom of this statement.
Eliminate incorrect options: EPS is not disclosed on the balance sheet, statement of retained earnings, or statement of cash flows, as these statements serve different purposes (e.g., financial position, changes in equity, and cash flow activities).
Conclude that the correct answer is the single-step income statement, as it directly reports net income, which is used to calculate EPS.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian