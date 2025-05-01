Which of the following must a lender disclose to consumers applying for a cash loan under the Truth in Lending Act?
A
The annual percentage rate (APR) and total finance charges
B
The lender's internal risk assessment policies
C
The lender's profit margin on the loan
D
The borrower's credit score
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Truth in Lending Act (TILA): The Truth in Lending Act is a federal law designed to promote informed use of consumer credit by requiring disclosures about terms and costs. It ensures transparency in lending practices.
Identify the key disclosure requirements under TILA: Lenders must disclose the annual percentage rate (APR), which represents the cost of credit as a yearly rate, and the total finance charges, which include all costs associated with the loan.
Eliminate irrelevant options: The lender's internal risk assessment policies, profit margin on the loan, and the borrower's credit score are not required disclosures under TILA. These are internal or unrelated factors that do not fall under the scope of the Act.
Focus on the correct disclosures: The APR and total finance charges are essential because they allow borrowers to compare loan offers and understand the true cost of borrowing.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the requirements of TILA, the correct answer is that lenders must disclose the annual percentage rate (APR) and total finance charges to consumers applying for a cash loan.
