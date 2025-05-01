Which of the following is an example of vertical channel conflict?
A
Two retailers in the same city lower prices to compete with each other.
B
A manufacturer bypasses its wholesalers and sells directly to retailers.
C
Retailers form a buying group to negotiate better terms with suppliers.
D
A wholesaler merges with another wholesaler in the same market.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of vertical channel conflict: Vertical channel conflict occurs when there is a disagreement or competition between different levels of the same supply chain, such as manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.
Analyze the options provided in the problem: Each option represents a scenario involving different entities in the supply chain.
Option 1: 'Two retailers in the same city lower prices to compete with each other' - This represents horizontal channel conflict, as it involves entities at the same level of the supply chain (retailers).
Option 2: 'A manufacturer bypasses its wholesalers and sells directly to retailers' - This is an example of vertical channel conflict because the manufacturer is bypassing a level in the supply chain (wholesalers), creating tension between different levels.
Option 3 and 4: 'Retailers form a buying group to negotiate better terms with suppliers' and 'A wholesaler merges with another wholesaler in the same market' - These scenarios do not represent vertical channel conflict. The first is a negotiation strategy, and the second is a horizontal conflict or consolidation at the same level of the supply chain.
