Which of the following is an example of a poka-yoke device?
A
A financial statement that summarizes revenues and expenses
B
A barcode scanner used for inventory tracking
C
A spreadsheet used for budgeting
D
A machine that automatically stops when a part is incorrectly positioned
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of poka-yoke: Poka-yoke is a Japanese term meaning 'mistake-proofing' or 'error prevention.' It refers to devices or mechanisms designed to prevent errors in a process or system.
Analyze the options provided: The question lists several items, and you need to determine which one fits the definition of a poka-yoke device.
Evaluate each option: A financial statement summarizes revenues and expenses, but it does not actively prevent errors. A barcode scanner helps track inventory but does not prevent errors in positioning or assembly. A spreadsheet aids in budgeting but does not prevent physical errors.
Focus on the correct answer: A machine that automatically stops when a part is incorrectly positioned fits the definition of a poka-yoke device because it actively prevents errors in the process by halting operations when a mistake occurs.
Conclude: The correct answer is the machine that stops when a part is incorrectly positioned, as it aligns with the concept of poka-yoke by preventing errors in the system.
