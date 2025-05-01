Which of the following is classified as a trade receivable?
A
Advances to employees
B
Tax refunds receivable
C
Interest receivable on investments
D
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of trade receivables: Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods sold or services provided on credit. These are directly related to the company's primary operations.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a type of receivable, but not all are classified as trade receivables. For example, advances to employees are not related to sales activities, tax refunds receivable are amounts owed by the government, and interest receivable on investments is related to financial activities rather than operational sales.
Focus on the correct classification: Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit are directly tied to the company's core business operations and represent trade receivables.
Eliminate incorrect options: Advances to employees, tax refunds receivable, and interest receivable on investments are classified as other receivables, not trade receivables, because they are not related to the sale of goods or services.
Conclude the classification: The correct answer is accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit, as it aligns with the definition of trade receivables and represents amounts owed by customers for credit sales.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian