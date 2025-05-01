Which term describes a person's previous pattern of borrowing and repaying?
A
Notes receivable
B
Accounts receivable
C
Credit history
D
Allowance for doubtful accounts
1
Understand the concept of 'Credit History': It refers to a record of a person's borrowing and repayment behavior, including details about loans, credit cards, and other financial obligations.
Differentiate between the terms provided: 'Notes receivable' refers to written promises for amounts to be received, 'Accounts receivable' refers to amounts owed by customers, and 'Allowance for doubtful accounts' is an estimate of uncollectible receivables. None of these terms describe borrowing and repayment patterns.
Recognize that 'Credit History' is the correct term because it specifically tracks an individual's financial behavior over time, including their ability to repay debts.
Understand the importance of credit history in financial accounting: It is used by lenders to assess the creditworthiness of individuals or businesses before extending credit.
Apply this knowledge to similar scenarios: When analyzing financial statements or evaluating credit risk, consider how credit history impacts decisions related to lending or extending credit.
