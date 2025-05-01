Which of the following is classified as an account receivable on a company's balance sheet?
A
Interest earned but not yet received
B
A note receivable due in two years
C
A loan made to a company officer
D
Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accounts receivable: Accounts receivable represents amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services sold on credit. It is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet because it is expected to be collected within a year.
Analyze the options provided: Each option needs to be evaluated to determine whether it fits the definition of accounts receivable. Specifically, accounts receivable must involve amounts owed by customers for goods or services sold on credit.
Option 1: 'Interest earned but not yet received' - This is not classified as accounts receivable. Instead, it is considered accrued interest income, which is recorded as an asset but not under accounts receivable.
Option 2: 'A note receivable due in two years' - Notes receivable are separate from accounts receivable. They represent formal written promises to pay and are classified as either current or non-current assets depending on the due date. Since this note is due in two years, it would be classified as a non-current asset.
Option 3: 'A loan made to a company officer' - This is not accounts receivable. Loans to company officers are typically recorded as 'advances' or 'loans receivable' and are classified separately on the balance sheet. The correct answer is 'Amounts owed by customers for goods sold on credit,' as it directly matches the definition of accounts receivable.
