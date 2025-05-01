Which of the following is considered a poor reason for a company to extend credit to its customers?
A
To build long-term relationships with reliable customers
B
To increase sales to customers who cannot pay immediately
C
To remain competitive with other businesses in the industry
D
To accommodate seasonal fluctuations in customer cash flow
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of extending credit: Companies often extend credit to customers to allow them to purchase goods or services without immediate payment. This can be beneficial for both the company and the customer under certain circumstances.
Analyze the reasons provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with sound business practices or could be considered a poor reason for extending credit.
Evaluate 'To build long-term relationships with reliable customers': This is generally a good reason for extending credit, as it fosters trust and loyalty with customers who are dependable.
Evaluate 'To remain competitive with other businesses in the industry': This is also a valid reason, as offering credit can help a company stay competitive in markets where credit terms are standard practice.
Evaluate 'To increase sales to customers who cannot pay immediately': This is considered a poor reason because extending credit to customers who are unlikely to pay can lead to bad debts and financial losses for the company.
