Which of the following is an example of a proper internal controls strategy?
A
Using informal communication instead of documenting policies and procedures
B
Allowing one employee to handle all aspects of cash receipts and disbursements
C
Segregating duties so that no single employee is responsible for both recording and processing a transaction
D
Relying solely on external audits to detect errors or fraud
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of internal controls. Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and prevent fraud or errors.
Step 2: Evaluate the options provided in the problem. Each option represents a potential strategy for internal controls. Analyze whether each option aligns with the principles of effective internal controls.
Step 3: Recognize the importance of segregation of duties. Segregating duties means dividing responsibilities among different employees to reduce the risk of errors or fraud. For example, one employee should not be responsible for both recording and processing a transaction.
Step 4: Identify why the other options are not proper internal controls strategies. For instance, informal communication lacks documentation, which is essential for accountability. Allowing one employee to handle all aspects of cash receipts and disbursements increases the risk of fraud. Relying solely on external audits is reactive rather than proactive.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct internal controls strategy is segregating duties, as it minimizes risks and ensures checks and balances within the organization.
