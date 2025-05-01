Which of the following are two reasons a company might report a higher net sales figure by choosing to recognize fewer sales returns and allowances?
A
To comply with more conservative accounting standards.
B
To present stronger revenue performance and improve the appearance of profitability.
C
To increase the amount of cash on hand at year-end.
D
To reduce the company's tax liability for the period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net sales: Net sales is calculated as gross sales minus sales returns, allowances, and discounts. Recognizing fewer sales returns and allowances increases net sales.
Analyze the impact of higher net sales: Higher net sales can make the company appear more profitable and financially strong, which may attract investors or improve market perception.
Consider the reasons for reporting fewer sales returns and allowances: Companies might do this to present stronger revenue performance and improve the appearance of profitability, as stated in the problem.
Evaluate the implications of conservative accounting standards: Conservative accounting standards typically require recognizing potential losses or liabilities, which would not align with reducing sales returns and allowances to inflate net sales.
Exclude irrelevant options: Increasing cash on hand or reducing tax liability are not directly related to recognizing fewer sales returns and allowances. Focus on the reasons tied to revenue performance and profitability.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian