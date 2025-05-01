Which of the following best describes how net sales are calculated on an income statement?
A
Net sales = Gross sales - Sales returns and allowances - Sales discounts
B
Net sales = Gross sales + Cost of goods sold
C
Net sales = Gross sales + Sales returns and allowances
D
Net sales = Gross sales - Operating expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net sales: Net sales represent the revenue generated from sales after accounting for deductions such as sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
Identify the components of gross sales: Gross sales refer to the total sales revenue before any deductions are applied.
Learn about sales returns and allowances: Sales returns are refunds given to customers for returned goods, and allowances are reductions in price due to issues like damaged goods.
Understand sales discounts: Sales discounts are reductions in price offered to customers for early payment or promotional purposes.
Combine the formula: Net sales are calculated by subtracting sales returns, allowances, and discounts from gross sales. The correct formula is: Net Sales = Gross Sales - Sales Returns and Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian