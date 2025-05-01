Which of the following is an example of value-added time in the calculation of net sales?
A
Time spent processing a customer's order
B
Time spent correcting billing errors
C
Time spent waiting for customer payment approval
D
Time spent reworking returned merchandise
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of value-added time: Value-added time refers to the time spent on activities that directly contribute to the creation or delivery of a product or service, enhancing its value to the customer.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Evaluate whether the activity described in each option contributes directly to the value of the product or service for the customer.
Option 1: Time spent processing a customer's order. This activity is directly related to fulfilling the customer's request and delivering the product or service, which adds value to the customer experience.
Option 2: Time spent correcting billing errors. This activity does not add value to the product or service but is necessary to fix mistakes, which is considered non-value-added time.
Option 3 and 4: Time spent waiting for customer payment approval and time spent reworking returned merchandise. Both activities are non-value-added as they do not enhance the product or service but are necessary to address issues or delays.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian