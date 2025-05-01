What is the term for earning money based on a percentage of total sales made?
A
Sales Commission
B
Operating Income
C
Gross Profit
D
Net Sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of earning money based on a percentage of total sales made. This is typically a form of compensation tied directly to sales performance.
Review the term 'Sales Commission.' It refers to a payment made to an employee or salesperson based on a percentage of the sales they generate.
Compare 'Sales Commission' with other terms provided: 'Operating Income,' 'Gross Profit,' and 'Net Sales.' These terms relate to broader financial metrics and are not directly tied to individual sales performance.
Recognize that 'Operating Income' refers to the profit generated from a company's core business operations, 'Gross Profit' is the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold, and 'Net Sales' is the total revenue after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts.
Conclude that the correct term for earning money based on a percentage of total sales made is 'Sales Commission,' as it directly describes the concept in question.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian