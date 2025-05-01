Which of the following is typically considered the largest fixed cost associated with automobile ownership?
A
Fuel expenses
B
Depreciation
C
Maintenance and repairs
D
Tire replacement
1
Understand the concept of fixed costs: Fixed costs are expenses that do not change with the level of usage or activity. In the context of automobile ownership, these are costs incurred regardless of how much the vehicle is driven.
Differentiate between fixed and variable costs: Variable costs, such as fuel expenses, maintenance, and tire replacement, depend on the usage of the vehicle. Fixed costs, like depreciation, occur regardless of usage.
Define depreciation: Depreciation is the reduction in the value of an asset over time due to wear and tear, age, or obsolescence. For automobiles, this is a significant fixed cost because the value of the car decreases over time, regardless of how much it is driven.
Analyze the options provided: Fuel expenses, maintenance and repairs, and tire replacement are variable costs because they depend on how often the car is used. Depreciation, however, is a fixed cost as it occurs regardless of usage.
Conclude that depreciation is typically considered the largest fixed cost associated with automobile ownership, as it represents a significant and unavoidable reduction in the car's value over time.
