Financial information needed to manage a company is provided by a(n) ______ system.
A
financial accounting
B
auditing
C
tax accounting
D
managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the type of system that provides financial information needed to manage a company.
Review the definitions of the options provided: Financial accounting focuses on external reporting, auditing ensures compliance and accuracy, tax accounting deals with tax-related matters, and managerial accounting provides internal financial information for decision-making.
Identify the key purpose of managerial accounting: Managerial accounting is specifically designed to help managers make informed decisions by providing relevant financial data, such as budgets, forecasts, and performance reports.
Compare the options: Managerial accounting is the most relevant system for managing a company because it focuses on internal decision-making, unlike financial accounting, auditing, or tax accounting, which serve other purposes.
Conclude that the correct answer is managerial accounting, as it aligns with the need for financial information to manage a company effectively.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian