Which of the following best describes a method of paying an employee based on the amount of sales the employee generates?
A
Salary
B
Wage
C
Commission
D
Bonus
Understand the different methods of employee compensation: Salary is a fixed regular payment, typically paid monthly or biweekly, not tied to performance. Wage is an hourly payment based on the number of hours worked. Bonus is an additional payment given for achieving specific goals or exceptional performance.
Recognize that commission is a payment method directly tied to the amount of sales an employee generates. It incentivizes employees to increase sales as their earnings depend on their performance.
Compare the options provided in the question: Salary, Wage, Bonus, and Commission. Determine which one aligns with the description of being based on sales generated.
Identify that Commission is the correct answer because it is specifically designed to reward employees based on the sales they produce, unlike Salary, Wage, or Bonus.
Conclude that the method described in the question is Commission, as it directly correlates with the sales performance of the employee.
