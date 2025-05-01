Notes receivable are classified as which of the following on the balance sheet?
A
Asset
B
Liability
C
Revenue
D
Equity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of notes receivable: Notes receivable represent amounts owed to a company by its customers or other parties, typically documented in a formal written agreement. They are considered a financial asset.
Review the classification of assets on the balance sheet: Assets are resources owned by a company that provide future economic benefits. Notes receivable fall under this category because they represent a claim to cash or other benefits in the future.
Differentiate notes receivable from liabilities: Liabilities are obligations the company owes to others, such as loans or accounts payable. Notes receivable are not obligations but rather amounts owed to the company, making them assets.
Compare notes receivable to revenue: Revenue represents income earned from the sale of goods or services during a specific period. Notes receivable are not income but rather a financial claim, so they are classified as assets, not revenue.
Confirm that notes receivable are not equity: Equity represents the ownership interest in the company, such as common stock or retained earnings. Notes receivable do not represent ownership but rather a financial asset, confirming their classification as an asset.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian