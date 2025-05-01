If a consumer experiences a loss, he or she can file a ______ with an insurance company.
A
invoice
B
note
C
deposit
D
claim
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the appropriate term used when a consumer reports a loss to an insurance company.
Review the options provided: 'invoice,' 'note,' 'deposit,' and 'claim.' Consider the definitions and relevance of each term in the context of insurance.
Analyze the term 'claim': In insurance, a claim is a formal request made by a policyholder to an insurance company for compensation or coverage for a loss or event covered under the policy.
Eliminate incorrect options: 'Invoice' refers to a bill for goods or services, 'note' is a written document or reminder, and 'deposit' refers to money placed into an account. None of these are relevant to reporting a loss to an insurance company.
Conclude that the correct term is 'claim,' as it directly relates to the process of requesting compensation for a loss from an insurance company.
