Which of the following best describes an account that reduces a related account on a financial statement?
A
Asset account
B
Contra account
C
Revenue account
D
Liability account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a contra account: A contra account is an account that is used to reduce the balance of a related account on a financial statement. It is typically paired with an account of the same type (e.g., asset, liability, or equity) and has the opposite normal balance.
Identify examples of contra accounts: Common examples include accumulated depreciation (contra asset account), allowance for doubtful accounts (contra asset account), and sales returns and allowances (contra revenue account). These accounts are used to adjust the value of the related accounts.
Analyze the options provided: The options include asset account, contra account, revenue account, and liability account. Among these, only the contra account specifically serves the purpose of reducing a related account.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Asset accounts represent resources owned by the company, revenue accounts track income earned, and liability accounts represent obligations. None of these inherently reduce a related account, unlike a contra account.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Contra account': This is the account type that reduces the balance of a related account on a financial statement, as described in the problem.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian