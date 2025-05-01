To record a sale on account, the company should debit:
A
Inventory
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Sales Revenue
D
Cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: A sale on account means the company has sold goods or services but has not yet received cash. Instead, the customer owes the company money, which is recorded as Accounts Receivable.
Identify the accounts involved: For a sale on account, the two primary accounts affected are Accounts Receivable (an asset account) and Sales Revenue (a revenue account). Inventory is not debited in this case, as it is reduced when goods are sold, and Cash is not involved because payment has not yet been received.
Determine the correct journal entry: To record the sale, you need to debit Accounts Receivable to increase the asset account, as the company is owed money. Simultaneously, credit Sales Revenue to reflect the income earned from the sale.
Consider the impact on Inventory: Although Inventory is not debited in this transaction, it is important to note that a separate entry is typically made to reduce Inventory and record the Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). This entry is not part of the current problem but is relevant for understanding the full accounting process.
Review the accounting equation: Ensure that the transaction maintains the balance of the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity). Debiting Accounts Receivable increases assets, and crediting Sales Revenue increases equity through retained earnings.
