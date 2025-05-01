Which of the following are the two primary formats for preparing a business income statement?
A
Single-step and multiple-step formats
B
Direct and indirect formats
C
Accrual and cash basis formats
D
Periodic and perpetual formats
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an income statement: It is a financial report that shows a company's revenues, expenses, and profits over a specific period.
Recognize the two primary formats for preparing an income statement: Single-step and multiple-step formats. These are widely used in financial accounting.
Learn about the single-step format: This format groups all revenues together and subtracts all expenses to calculate net income. It is straightforward and easy to prepare.
Learn about the multiple-step format: This format separates operating revenues and expenses from non-operating items, providing a more detailed view of a company's financial performance. It includes subtotals like gross profit and operating income.
Differentiate these formats from other accounting methods or systems mentioned in the options, such as direct/indirect formats (used in cash flow statements), accrual/cash basis formats (accounting methods), and periodic/perpetual formats (inventory systems).
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian