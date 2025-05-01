Which of the following statements is true regarding a single-step income statement?
A
It lists gross profit as a separate line item.
B
It shows only one subtotal for total expenses.
C
It reports expenses by function, such as selling and administrative.
D
It separates operating and non-operating expenses with multiple subtotals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format that calculates net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues without categorizing expenses into operating and non-operating sections.
Review the characteristics of a single-step income statement: It does not list gross profit as a separate line item, nor does it separate operating and non-operating expenses with multiple subtotals. Instead, it aggregates all expenses into one subtotal.
Compare the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement against the characteristics of a single-step income statement to determine which one aligns with its format.
Focus on the correct statement: The correct answer is the one that states 'It shows only one subtotal for total expenses,' as this is a defining feature of a single-step income statement.
Conclude the analysis: Confirm that the other options do not match the format of a single-step income statement, ensuring clarity on why the correct answer is appropriate.
