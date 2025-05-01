Rate-based decision statistics provide a rate of return based on which one of the following?
A
The ending market value of the investment
B
The number of shares purchased
C
The average amount invested over the period
D
The total cash inflows only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of rate-based decision statistics: These statistics are used to evaluate the performance of an investment by calculating a rate of return over a specific period.
Identify the key factor in calculating the rate of return: The rate of return is typically based on the average amount invested over the period, as this provides a balanced measure of the investment's performance.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: The ending market value of the investment, the number of shares purchased, and the total cash inflows only do not provide a comprehensive basis for calculating the rate of return. They may be components of the calculation but are not the primary basis.
Relate the average amount invested to the formula: The rate of return formula often uses the average amount invested as the denominator to ensure the calculation reflects the investment's performance over time.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'The average amount invested over the period' because it accounts for the investment's fluctuations and provides a fair measure of return.
