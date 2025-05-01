Which type of bonds typically offer a higher yield to investors, all else being equal?
A
Callable bonds
B
Noncallable bonds
1
Understand the concept of callable bonds: Callable bonds give the issuer the right to redeem the bond before its maturity date, typically when interest rates fall. This feature introduces reinvestment risk for investors, as they may have to reinvest at lower rates if the bond is called.
Understand the concept of noncallable bonds: Noncallable bonds do not allow the issuer to redeem the bond before maturity. This provides more certainty to investors regarding the bond's interest payments and principal repayment.
Compare the risk profiles: Callable bonds are riskier for investors because of the possibility of early redemption, which can disrupt their expected cash flows. Noncallable bonds are less risky in this regard, as they guarantee fixed payments until maturity.
Analyze the yield implications: To compensate for the additional risk associated with callable bonds, issuers typically offer a higher yield to investors compared to noncallable bonds, all else being equal.
Conclude the reasoning: Callable bonds generally offer higher yields to attract investors who are willing to accept the reinvestment risk, while noncallable bonds offer lower yields due to their predictable cash flow structure.
