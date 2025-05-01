Mutual funds can be described as which of the following statements?
A
A loan made by an investor directly to a corporation.
B
A government-issued bond with a fixed interest rate.
C
A type of security that represents ownership in a single corporation.
D
A pool of funds collected from many investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of securities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mutual funds: Mutual funds are investment vehicles that pool money from multiple investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of securities, such as stocks, bonds, and other assets.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Each option describes a different financial instrument or concept. Mutual funds are distinct from loans, government bonds, or ownership in a single corporation.
Eliminate incorrect options: Mutual funds are not loans made by investors to corporations, nor are they government-issued bonds with fixed interest rates. They also do not represent ownership in a single corporation.
Identify the correct description: Mutual funds are characterized by the pooling of funds from many investors to create a diversified portfolio, which helps reduce risk and provides access to professional management.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'A pool of funds collected from many investors to invest in a diversified portfolio of securities.' This aligns with the definition and purpose of mutual funds.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian