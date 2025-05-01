Which of the following is a primary benefit of using computers for accounting purposes?
A
Manual entry of all transactions is required
B
Elimination of the need for accounting principles
C
Increased accuracy in calculations and record-keeping
D
Reduced need for financial reporting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of computers in accounting: Computers are used to automate calculations, streamline processes, and reduce human error, which enhances accuracy and efficiency in record-keeping.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Analyze each statement to determine its validity and relevance to the benefits of using computers in accounting.
Option 1: 'Manual entry of all transactions is required' - This is incorrect because computers reduce the need for manual entry by automating processes.
Option 2: 'Elimination of the need for accounting principles' - This is incorrect because accounting principles are still essential for preparing and interpreting financial statements, regardless of the use of computers.
Option 3: 'Increased accuracy in calculations and record-keeping' - This is correct because computers minimize errors and ensure precise calculations, which is a primary benefit of using them in accounting.
