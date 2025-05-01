When a company buys a new machine for its warehouse, which type of accounting is primarily responsible for recording this transaction?
A
Financial accounting
B
Tax accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Forensic accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The company is purchasing a new machine for its warehouse, which is a capital expenditure. This transaction involves recording the acquisition of a tangible asset.
Identify the purpose of recording: Financial accounting is primarily responsible for recording transactions that affect the financial position of the company, such as assets, liabilities, and equity. This ensures accurate reporting in financial statements.
Distinguish between accounting types: Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws, managerial accounting aids internal decision-making, and forensic accounting investigates financial discrepancies. None of these are directly responsible for recording asset purchases in financial statements.
Relate the transaction to financial statements: The purchase of the machine will be recorded as an asset on the balance sheet under 'Property, Plant, and Equipment' (PP&E). Financial accounting ensures this is accurately reflected.
Conclude the correct accounting type: Since financial accounting is responsible for preparing financial statements and recording transactions that impact the company's financial position, it is the correct type of accounting for this transaction.
