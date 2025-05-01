Which of the following should be considered when setting a budget to ensure it provides useful information for decision-making?
A
Historical stock prices of unrelated companies
B
Personal preferences of individual employees
C
Expected revenues and expenses for the period
D
Only the previous year's actual results without adjustments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a budget: A budget is a financial plan that helps an organization allocate resources effectively and make informed decisions. It should provide relevant and actionable information for decision-making.
Identify the key components of a useful budget: A budget should include expected revenues and expenses for the period, as these are critical for forecasting financial performance and planning operations.
Evaluate the relevance of historical data: While the previous year's actual results can provide a baseline, adjustments should be made to account for changes in market conditions, business strategies, or other factors that may impact future performance.
Exclude irrelevant information: Historical stock prices of unrelated companies and personal preferences of individual employees are not relevant to the budgeting process and should not be considered.
Focus on accuracy and adaptability: Ensure the budget is based on realistic assumptions and can be adjusted as needed to reflect changes in the business environment or unexpected events.
